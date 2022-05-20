Second Topekan arrested in fatal motorcycle wreck

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A second man has been arrested for first degree murder in a motorcycle wreck May 15th in Topeka that killed one person.

Michael Flores-Herrera, 19, of Topeka was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections Thursday on charges of First Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Aggravated Child Endangerment.

The crash happened just before 3:20 a.m. May 15th near SE 6th and Chandler St.

Shawnee County District Attorney, Mike Kagay, said a caller had reported he was being chased by an SUV and a passenger was leaning out of the window with what looked like a gun. The caller told police he was speeding when he hit a motorcycle. He said he stopped to help the motorcycle driver while the SUV kept going, chasing his friends who were in a different vehicle.

The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene and later identified as Sam Rice, 53, of Topeka. Kagay said Rice was not part of the chase.

Topeka Police arrested Geovany Arellano, 23, of Topeka later that day. The DA said he was the driver of the SUV. Arellano was officially charged Thursday with First Degree Murder, 2nd Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Endangering of a Child, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Reckless Driving.

He has been set for a scheduling conference May 26th and remains jailed on a $1 million bond.

