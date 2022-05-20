Advertisement

Second Topekan arrested in fatal motorcycle wreck

Michael Flores-Herrera, 19, of Topeka was arrested Thursday on several charges including First...
Michael Flores-Herrera, 19, of Topeka was arrested Thursday on several charges including First Degree Murder for a weekend fatal motorcycle wreck.(Shawnee Co. Jail)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 1:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A second man has been arrested for first degree murder in a motorcycle wreck May 15th in Topeka that killed one person.

Michael Flores-Herrera, 19, of Topeka was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections Thursday on charges of First Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Aggravated Child Endangerment.

The crash happened just before 3:20 a.m. May 15th near SE 6th and Chandler St.

Shawnee County District Attorney, Mike Kagay, said a caller had reported he was being chased by an SUV and a passenger was leaning out of the window with what looked like a gun. The caller told police he was speeding when he hit a motorcycle. He said he stopped to help the motorcycle driver while the SUV kept going, chasing his friends who were in a different vehicle.

The motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene and later identified as Sam Rice, 53, of Topeka. Kagay said Rice was not part of the chase.

Topeka Police arrested Geovany Arellano, 23, of Topeka later that day. The DA said he was the driver of the SUV. Arellano was officially charged Thursday with First Degree Murder, 2nd Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Endangering of a Child, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Reckless Driving.

He has been set for a scheduling conference May 26th and remains jailed on a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert out of Rose Hill, Kansas
CHILD FOUND: 5-year-old boy taken from Kansas daycare by mother found in Oklahoma
Dated water tower falls in Alma, Kansas on Wed., May 18th
Two workers seen running to safety as Alma water tower falls to the ground
From left to right, Jason Bell, Melissa Loescher, and Charles Puff
Three arrested after dark web instructions, meth found during traffic stop
Topekan arrested for first-degree murder in motorcycle wreck
Man accused of causing crash that killed motorcycle driver charged with murder
At least one person is dead after a shooting outside a Lawrence Hy-Vee.
Lawrence police identify victims of double fatal road rage shooting

Latest News

Amber Alert out of Rose Hill, Kansas
CHILD FOUND: 5-year-old boy taken from Kansas daycare by mother found in Oklahoma
Washburn baseball nearly upsets #8 Southern Arkansas in NCAA First Round
Washburn baseball nearly upsets #8 Southern Arkansas in NCAA First Round
Enhanced Primary Care at Stormont Vail
Pandemic-born program proves valuable for patients beyond COVID
Stormont Vail's Enhanced Primary Care program was started to keep COVID patients out of the...
Pandemic-born program proves valuable for patients beyond COVID