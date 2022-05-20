Police search for suspects in phone accessory burglaries in Salina, Hutchinson

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are searching for two suspects they believe made off with hundreds of dollars in phone accessories from two stores in Salina and Hutchinson.

The Salina Police Department says that just before 1:30 a.m. on May 11, officers were called to the Nex-Tech Wireless at 2525 Market Place, Suite B, after a business alarm was sounded.

When officers arrived, they said they found the rear door of the business had been broken which enabled burglars to enter the building. They said an inventory of products found various phone accessories had been stolen, which has been estimated to cost about $500.

SPD noted that a similar burglary was reported to have happened the same evening at the Nex-Tech Wireless in Hutchinson.

Officers said surveillance video from both businesses showed the same two suspects had committed both burglaries.

If anyone has information about the incidents or knows who the suspects may be, they should call the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210.

