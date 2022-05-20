Advertisement

Police search for suspects in phone accessory burglaries in Salina, Hutchinson

Salina Police Department in Salina, Kansas
Salina Police Department in Salina, Kansas(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are searching for two suspects they believe made off with hundreds of dollars in phone accessories from two stores in Salina and Hutchinson.

The Salina Police Department says that just before 1:30 a.m. on May 11, officers were called to the Nex-Tech Wireless at 2525 Market Place, Suite B, after a business alarm was sounded.

When officers arrived, they said they found the rear door of the business had been broken which enabled burglars to enter the building. They said an inventory of products found various phone accessories had been stolen, which has been estimated to cost about $500.

SPD noted that a similar burglary was reported to have happened the same evening at the Nex-Tech Wireless in Hutchinson.

Officers said surveillance video from both businesses showed the same two suspects had committed both burglaries.

If anyone has information about the incidents or knows who the suspects may be, they should call the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert out of Rose Hill, Kansas
CHILD FOUND: 5-year-old boy taken from Kansas daycare by mother found in Oklahoma
Dated water tower falls in Alma, Kansas on Wed., May 18th
Two workers seen running to safety as Alma water tower falls to the ground
From left to right, Jason Bell, Melissa Loescher, and Charles Puff
Three arrested after dark web instructions, meth found during traffic stop
Topekan arrested for first-degree murder in motorcycle wreck
Man accused of causing crash that killed motorcycle driver charged with murder
At least one person is dead after a shooting outside a Lawrence Hy-Vee.
Lawrence police identify victims of double fatal road rage shooting

Latest News

Jacqie Spradling in the Kansas Supreme Court lobby on Feb. 4, 2022.
Former Shawnee Co. ADA disbarred by Kansas High Court
FILE
$10+ million headed to rural Kansas communities for broadband improvement
Crews responded to a car-pickup truck collision Friday morning at N.W. 43rd and Fielding Road,...
Crews respond to car-truck crash Friday morning north of Topeka
A small town outside of Lawrence is coming together tonight to remember a 9-year-old killed...
Vigil for Eudora girl killed in hit-and-run crash draws community support in droves