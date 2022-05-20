Pauline South students learn about possible careers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kids at Pauline South Intermediate were able to try on different career hats at Friday’s Career Day.

The school held a career fair Friday featuring several guests from different fields, including IT, Highway Patrol, a Blackhawk pilot, and even WIBW-TV’s own Eric Ives.

The students were able to learn about the different jobs represented at the fair and ask any questions they had. Eric Ives even let the kids shoot some of the footage used in the 13 NEWS newscasts later that day.

