Advertisement

Pauline South students learn about possible careers

Pauline South Intermediate held a career fair Friday featuring several guests from different...
Pauline South Intermediate held a career fair Friday featuring several guests from different fields, including IT, Highway Patrol, a Blackhawk pilot, and even WIBW-TV’s own Eric Ives.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kids at Pauline South Intermediate were able to try on different career hats at Friday’s Career Day.

The school held a career fair Friday featuring several guests from different fields, including IT, Highway Patrol, a Blackhawk pilot, and even WIBW-TV’s own Eric Ives.

The students were able to learn about the different jobs represented at the fair and ask any questions they had. Eric Ives even let the kids shoot some of the footage used in the 13 NEWS newscasts later that day.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert out of Rose Hill, Kansas
CHILD FOUND: 5-year-old boy taken from Kansas daycare by mother found in Oklahoma
From left to right, Jason Bell, Melissa Loescher, and Charles Puff
Three arrested after dark web instructions, meth found during traffic stop
Dated water tower falls in Alma, Kansas on Wed., May 18th
Two workers seen running to safety as Alma water tower falls to the ground
Michael Flores-Herrera, 19, of Topeka was arrested Thursday on several charges including First...
Second Topekan arrested in fatal motorcycle wreck
Topekan arrested for first-degree murder in motorcycle wreck
Man accused of causing crash that killed motorcycle driver charged with murder

Latest News

The event focused on women's health.
Go Red for Women raises awareness
Alicia Hysten (middle) holds the Excellence in EMS award from Stormont Vail after accepting it...
Stormont Vail presents Excellence in EMS award
IX AT 50: Passion for fitness takes KU’s Dobbins around the world
IX AT 50: Passion for fitness takes KU’s Dobbins around the world
IX AT 50: Passion for fitness takes KU’s Dobbins around the world