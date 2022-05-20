Pandemic-born program proves valuable for patients beyond COVID

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The pandemic forced hospitals to be flexible on the fly, coming up with new procedures, and new ways to care for patients.

Some of those ideas are sticking around.

As the COVID-19 pandemic was just starting in early 2020, so, too, was a new team at Stormont Vail called care managers.

“The care manager helps patients with their chronic conditions,” explained Dana Blindt, RN, Stormont’s Director of Care Transformation. “They educate them. They are their one contact that they can call.”

By November 2020, a COVID spike had hospitals overflowing. At Stormont, a multi-disciplinary team had an idea for the nurse care managers to take things up a notch.

Yvonne Hartner, RN, a nurse care manager, said they were able to adjust quickly.

“We took what we knew from that and were able to tweak it a little and make it work,” Hartner said. “(The difference) is really about the intensive amount of time that we can spend with them.”

The Enhanced Primary Care program was born. It targeted COVID patients with mild to moderate symptoms, who might need close monitoring, but not necessarily a hospital bed.

“(We’re) monitoring their pulse oximeter at home- so, their oxygen saturation at home,” Blindt said. “The care manager made calls to them daily, if not a multiple times a day, to catch up on them.”

Hartner said it allowed them to reassure people about their condition, and also spot those who might be declining.

“If they do need to go, to maybe get them to hospital a little quicker so that their length of stay is a little shorter and they’re not quite as sick when they go in,” she said.

The approach worked. Not only that - the nurse care managers quickly realized it also could work for other patients, particularly people with COPD, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Kylee Skahan, RN, care manager, said she saw the parallels.

“There were just a lot of similarities - working on deep breathing, monitoring the oxygen levels,” she said. “It’s very scary when you can’t breath and you’re home alone, you want to know that people care - and I think that was the biggest thing that we saw through the pandemic, was they just needed to know someone was there for them.”

The nurses say helping patients feel less isolated was a gratifying side effect of the program.

“Just knowing that even though they’re alone, they’re not alone - and they really appreciate that, I think,” Hartner said.

Since November 2020, more than 3500 COVID patients have been through Stormont’s Enhanced Primary Care Program. It expanded to COPD patients in June 2021, with 318 seen so far.

“The big takeaway for me and some of the physicians I’ve talked to is how we can break down silos really quickly (by) working together, being one team,” Blindt said.

Skahan said it shows how the inpatient and outpatient worlds can support each other.

“We can slow things down and get to know the patients and see where their fears and struggles come from,” Skahan said.

Plus, it shows the best of nursing,

“You find out why we do what we do, and it makes a big difference and that feels really good to make that kind of a difference for patients,” Hartner said.

Stormont plans to expand the Enhanced Primary Care program to heart failure and diabetes management patients by mid-summer.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.