North Star to celebrate 80 years with new beer, summer-long celebration

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After 80 years in business, North Star Steakhouse has invited Topekans to come to celebrate eight decades of amazing food as well as a new beer in its honor from Blind Tiger.

North Star Steakhouse says in 2022 it will celebrate its 80th birthday at the same location. The steakhouse has a lasting legacy of great food and service to Topeka and surrounding areas.

Not only has it sustained through the COVID-19 pandemic, but North Star said it has thrived due to the hard work of four families and countless team members dedicated to the restaurant’s success.

However, North Star said guests truly make the steakhouse what it has become and their continued support is what it wants to honor after 80 years in business.

On Tuesday, May 31, North Star said Blind Tiger Brewery will release the North Star Pilsner at its location. It said it is excited to have a lasting relationship with the brewery and to share the beer with the community.

The steakhouse said it plans to celebrate the night as its slow opening anniversary kickoff event and will have cake and specials to share with guests. Throughout the summer, it said a series of interactive Dinner Theaters will be held which share some of the stories of the original owner William E. Jug Robinson - a known bootlegger.

North Star said the show is titled “Jug’s Jug got him in a Jug” and will be performed by seasoned local actors, as well as a few long-time team members.

