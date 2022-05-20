Advertisement

Meriden’s new fitness court hope to keep residents active

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas unveiled the court.
By Tori Whalen
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The city of Meriden has a new spot for residents to stay active.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas joined forces with the National Fitness Campaign to open fitness courts across Kansas. The campaign’s goal is to give residents equitable access to high-quality workouts.

“Those areas like small towns across the state that don’t otherwise have a lot of access,” said the director of BCBSKS Blue Health Initiative, Virginia Barnes. “They don’t have the resources some of our other communities have, but it is still just as important for them to be able to be physically active.”

Meriden applied for a grant with the organizations and won the first court in the state.

“We are a small city of only 800 and so we like to make changes if we can... and now to have this here, super excited,” said Meriden Mayor Dana Boyer.

According to Blue Cross Blue Shield, about 10 fitness courts are expected to open across the state by the end of 2022.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert out of Rose Hill, Kansas
CHILD FOUND: 5-year-old boy taken from Kansas daycare by mother found in Oklahoma
From left to right, Jason Bell, Melissa Loescher, and Charles Puff
Three arrested after dark web instructions, meth found during traffic stop
Dated water tower falls in Alma, Kansas on Wed., May 18th
Two workers seen running to safety as Alma water tower falls to the ground
Michael Flores-Herrera, 19, of Topeka was arrested Thursday on several charges including First...
Second Topekan arrested in fatal motorcycle wreck
Topekan arrested for first-degree murder in motorcycle wreck
Man accused of causing crash that killed motorcycle driver charged with murder

Latest News

EMS Excellence Award
FILE
AVOID THE AREA: Crash in Manhattan blocks busy road
Family of Regan Gibbs wants her to be remembered as nothing but thoughtful and selfless
Family of Regan Gibbs wants her to be remembered as nothing but thoughtful and selfless
Volunteers at Habitat for Humanity support Women Build Week
Habitat for Humanity hosting Women Build week