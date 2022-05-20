Meriden’s new fitness court hope to keep residents active

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The city of Meriden has a new spot for residents to stay active.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas joined forces with the National Fitness Campaign to open fitness courts across Kansas. The campaign’s goal is to give residents equitable access to high-quality workouts.

“Those areas like small towns across the state that don’t otherwise have a lot of access,” said the director of BCBSKS Blue Health Initiative, Virginia Barnes. “They don’t have the resources some of our other communities have, but it is still just as important for them to be able to be physically active.”

Meriden applied for a grant with the organizations and won the first court in the state.

“We are a small city of only 800 and so we like to make changes if we can... and now to have this here, super excited,” said Meriden Mayor Dana Boyer.

According to Blue Cross Blue Shield, about 10 fitness courts are expected to open across the state by the end of 2022.

