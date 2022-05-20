Marker dedicated at Topeka Cemetery for first sheriff elected in Shawnee County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jehial Tyler in 1857 became the first person elected sheriff in Shawnee County.

His final resting place was historic Topeka Cemetery, 1601 S.E. 10th Ave.

However, until recently, the gravesites for Tyler and his wife, Cynthia, weren’t marked.

That changed when Topeka Cemetery officials and supporters, along with retired Shawnee County sheriff’s Lt. Rich Mergen, went to work on a project to get headstones in place for the Tylers.

On Friday morning, the headstones were dedicated during a 15-minute ceremony, with around 25 current and former Shawnee County sheriff’s officers in attendance.

Tyler is one of 23 current and former Shawnee County sheriffs and undersheriffs who are buried at Topeka Cemetery.

Lisa Sandmeyer, Topeka Cemetery superintendent, said posters have been placed at each of the gravesites for the former sheriffs and undersheriffs. The posters will remain up through the Memorial Day weekend and into the first week of June.

The posters include short biographies of each of the former sheriffs and undersheriffs.

Additional information about the sheriffs and undersheriffs, as well as a map showing the location of their gravesites, is available at www.topekacemetery.com.

