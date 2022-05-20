Advertisement

Marker dedicated at Topeka Cemetery for first sheriff elected in Shawnee County

Retired Shawnee County sheriff's Lt. Rich Mergen was among the individuals who worked on a project to get headstones placed for Jehial Tyler and his wife, Cynthia, at Topeka Cemetery, 1601 S.E. 10th Ave. The headstones were dedicated in a ceremony Friday morning. Tyler in 1857 became the first person elected sheriff in Shawnee County, but until recently, the gravesites for himself and his wife didn't have any markers.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jehial Tyler in 1857 became the first person elected sheriff in Shawnee County.

His final resting place was historic Topeka Cemetery, 1601 S.E. 10th Ave.

However, until recently, the gravesites for Tyler and his wife, Cynthia, weren’t marked.

That changed when Topeka Cemetery officials and supporters, along with retired Shawnee County sheriff’s Lt. Rich Mergen, went to work on a project to get headstones in place for the Tylers.

On Friday morning, the headstones were dedicated during a 15-minute ceremony, with around 25 current and former Shawnee County sheriff’s officers in attendance.

Tyler is one of 23 current and former Shawnee County sheriffs and undersheriffs who are buried at Topeka Cemetery.

Lisa Sandmeyer, Topeka Cemetery superintendent, said posters have been placed at each of the gravesites for the former sheriffs and undersheriffs. The posters will remain up through the Memorial Day weekend and into the first week of June.

The posters include short biographies of each of the former sheriffs and undersheriffs.

Additional information about the sheriffs and undersheriffs, as well as a map showing the location of their gravesites, is available at www.topekacemetery.com.

