Lecompton man arrested in Council Grove after K9 alerts to meth

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lecompton man was arrested in Council Grove after deputies and a K9 found meth in his vehicle.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, May 20, the Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped a suspicious vehicle near the 100 block of 4th St. in Council Grove.

During the investigation, deputies said they found illegal drugs in the vehicle.

The driver, Chance M. Bender, 26, of Lecompton, was arrested and booked into the Morris Co. Jail for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies noted that Council Grove Police Officers and a K9 assisted with the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.