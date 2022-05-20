Law enforcement training class donates funds to help victims of April tornados

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - The 293rd class of the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center has donated funds to help victims of the Andover tornado.

The Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center says its 293rd basic training class awarded a donation to the United Way Disaster Relief Fund on Friday, May 20.

The KLETC said the graduating students collected the funds as part of a class project. It said the $415 raised will go to the United Way of The Plains disaster relief fund which was set up to help families in need from the April 29 tornados.

The Center noted that the funds will provide water, snacks, supplies and more to those affected by the tornado that ripped through Andover.

Officer Daniel Harshbarger of the Rose Hill Police Department and class president for the 293rd class said the tornado affected not only residents of Andover and Butler counties, but also Sedgwick Co.

“We had talked about a couple of other projects before this disaster took place. Some other class members wanted to get together and volunteer with a clean-up”, said Harshbarger. “With the chaos that follows days after something like this, we decided it would be just as good to set up a fundraiser.”

Michael Turenne, the class coordinator for the 293rd, said he knew that the students would do what they could to assist those in need.

“In law enforcement, we know we are one natural disaster from all working in the same jurisdiction to assist the citizens and fellow officers for the area,” said Turenne. “Since the student officers are still in their training, they found another way to help through donations.”

KLETC Executive Director Darin Beck said he was proud the students stepped up to help those affected by the natural disaster.

“This project is an example of the ‘community first’ approach that is stressed throughout the new curriculum at KLETC,” said Director Beck.

Those who would like to help families impacted by the Andover tornado can donate through the United Way’s fund for long-term recovery efforts after natural disasters on its website HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.