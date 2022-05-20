Advertisement

Law enforcement training class donates funds to help victims of April tornados

Graduates of the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center's 293rd class.
Graduates of the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center's 293rd class.(KLETC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - The 293rd class of the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center has donated funds to help victims of the Andover tornado.

The Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center says its 293rd basic training class awarded a donation to the United Way Disaster Relief Fund on Friday, May 20.

The KLETC said the graduating students collected the funds as part of a class project. It said the $415 raised will go to the United Way of The Plains disaster relief fund which was set up to help families in need from the April 29 tornados.

The Center noted that the funds will provide water, snacks, supplies and more to those affected by the tornado that ripped through Andover.

Officer Daniel Harshbarger of the Rose Hill Police Department and class president for the 293rd class said the tornado affected not only residents of Andover and Butler counties, but also Sedgwick Co.

“We had talked about a couple of other projects before this disaster took place. Some other class members wanted to get together and volunteer with a clean-up”, said Harshbarger. “With the chaos that follows days after something like this, we decided it would be just as good to set up a fundraiser.”

Michael Turenne, the class coordinator for the 293rd, said he knew that the students would do what they could to assist those in need.

“In law enforcement, we know we are one natural disaster from all working in the same jurisdiction to assist the citizens and fellow officers for the area,” said Turenne. “Since the student officers are still in their training, they found another way to help through donations.”

KLETC Executive Director Darin Beck said he was proud the students stepped up to help those affected by the natural disaster.

“This project is an example of the ‘community first’ approach that is stressed throughout the new curriculum at KLETC,” said Director Beck.

Those who would like to help families impacted by the Andover tornado can donate through the United Way’s fund for long-term recovery efforts after natural disasters on its website HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber Alert out of Rose Hill, Kansas
CHILD FOUND: 5-year-old boy taken from Kansas daycare by mother found in Oklahoma
From left to right, Jason Bell, Melissa Loescher, and Charles Puff
Three arrested after dark web instructions, meth found during traffic stop
Dated water tower falls in Alma, Kansas on Wed., May 18th
Two workers seen running to safety as Alma water tower falls to the ground
Michael Flores-Herrera, 19, of Topeka was arrested Thursday on several charges including First...
Second Topekan arrested in fatal motorcycle wreck
Topekan arrested for first-degree murder in motorcycle wreck
Man accused of causing crash that killed motorcycle driver charged with murder

Latest News

North Star Steakhouse will celebrate its 80th anniversary in 2022.
North Star to celebrate 80 years with new beer, summer-long celebration
FILE - Flint Hills Discovery Center
Flint Hills Discovery Center to host another Low Sensory Saturday
Morris County Sheriff's Office, Kansas
Lecompton man arrested in Council Grove after K9 alerts to meth
FILE
Senate unanimously passes legislation to address formula shortage