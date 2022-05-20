KDOL reporting 2 - 4 hour wait times for unemployment calls

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If it’s taking you a while to reach someone about your unemployment benefits, you’re not alone.

A viewer contacted 13 NEWS with similar concerns. He said he was unable to get through to the Labor Department’s Unemployment Office, only getting a recorded message indicating a wait time of at least two hours.

Upon reaching out to KDOL, the agency confirmed their lines do have a wait time between two and four hours due to a staffing shortage. KDOL also advised that people call between Tuesday and Friday, with Monday being their busiest day on average.

“The average wait time is currently 2-4 hours due to the fact that we have less staff from our third party vendor, Accenture, that has slowly rolled off over the past months,” KDOL Communications Director Becky Shaffer confirmed. “We highly encourage claimants to call in Tuesday through Friday as Monday is typically our highest call volume.”

