Kansas Basketball gets transfer from within Big 12, if he returns to college

Former Red Raider Kevin McCullar has announced he has committed to play for the defending National Champion Kansas Jayhawks if he chooses to withdraw from the NBA Draft,(Twitter)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kevin McCullar announced he will be transferring from Texas Tech to Kansas to play for the Jayhawks if he decides to come back after working out for NBA teams.

“My family has deep roots to Texas Tech and it has shaped me into the man I am today. I am so thankful that and would not change anything about my time there,” his post said. “If I decide to withdraw from the NBA Draft, I am thrilled to say that I will be playing for the University of Kansas and Coach Self!” He went on to say.

McCullar averaged 10.1 PPG, 4.6 RPG, and 3.1 APG (led the team). He shot 40.2% from the field last season for Texas Tech. He played in 29 games averaging 30 minutes a game. He shot 31.1% from three and 72.5% from the free-throw line.

Texas Tech ended up losing to Duke in the Sweet Sixteen last season to end their year. McCullar ended with 17 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 assist in that game.

The Red Raiders (27-10, 12-6) finished 3rd in the Big 12. They were undefeated at home (18-0).

