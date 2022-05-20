High Court affirms conviction in 2016 murder during drug deal gone wrong

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man convicted of a 2016 murder during a drug deal gone wrong in Wichita will stay in prison after the Supreme Court affirmed the conviction.

In the matter of Appeal No. 120,726: State of Kansas v. Keeshaun W. Milo, the Kansas Supreme Court says it affirmed Milo’s convictions for felony murder. It held that a self-defense instruction can only be given in felony murder cases to the extent that it could negate an element of the underlying inherently dangerous felony.

Because no legal self-defense justification existed for the sale of marijuana, the Court said Milo was not entitled to a self-defense instruction.

The Court also said it found no mistake was made concerning Milo’s remaining arguments. It said it found the Sedgwick Co. District Court did not err when it refused to give an added requested jury instruction since the instruction was legally inappropriate.

The Court also said the district court did not wrongly deny his acquittal motion because the State had presented sufficient evidence that Milo attempted to distribute marijuana.

Lastly, the Court said since it did not find any trial errors, Milo’s argument that cumulative mistakes deprived him of a fair trial also failed.

Kansas Department of Corrections records indicates Milo was convicted in 2019 of Murder in the First Degree. The conviction was for a 2016 Wichita drug deal shooting that killed Michael Hamilton, 45. He was convicted under the name Keesaun Milo.

