Habitat for Humanity hosting Women Build week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Habitat for Humanity is busy building Topeka’s 113th home. Volunteers today mostly consisted of women as part of Women Build week at Habitat for Humanity. Nikki MacMillan is the Chief Operations Officer for Habitat for Humanity in Topeka and says the event is designed to help women feel comfortable on a job site and learn new skills.

“It’s about including women in a field that sometimes is a little bit intimidating to feel included in,” said MacMillan. “So it’s really about highlighting the presence of women and we want to have anybody come out to our job site and build with us.”

Anyone is encouraged to volunteer year round, but this week long event is designed to encourage women to become more familiar on a job site.

“Women Build Week is a program that’s designed to create opportunities for women to be on the build site and to feel really comfortable on the build site, learn new skills, create relationships and really feel empowered,” said MacMillan.

Volunteers Friday were excited to be a part of the campaign.

“We are doing Women Build Week which we love,” said Jaclyn Mullins, a volunteer from MCP Group in Topeka. “We get to get all of the ladies out of the office and onto the job site using our hands, and to give back. We are building a home for a family that definitely needs one and we are excited to be here.”

Giving back to the community while leaving the guys at the office is what makes these volunteers grateful for the opportunity.

“Just the fact that we are able to do this not just as a team but as a work group and to get out here and to do something for this family is just so meaningful to us,” said Mullins. “Since we are a general contractor this is right up our alley and we don’t typically get to be the ones here on the job site and so we get to leave the guys at the office and come out here and do the work today. It’s awesome!”

There are plenty of volunteer opportunities at Habitat for Humanity and here in Topeka they won’t stop until everyone has a place to call home.

“We know that there is a need for affordable housing in our community and we believe that everyone in our community deserves safe decent affordable housing,” said MacMillan. “So we are going to keep building and keep repairing and revitalizing until we feel like that need is met.”

Construction o the home began on April 1st and is expected to be completed by this August. To find out more about how you can get involved with Habitat for Humanity, go to their website here.

