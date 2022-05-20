Golden Eagle Casino celebrates opening of its first bar

HORTON, Kan. (WIBW) - The state’s oldest casino ushered in a new era.

Leaders from the Kickapoo Tribe and Horton area cut the ribbon on Eagle’s Nest Bar during a ceremony Thursday at Golden Eagle Casino.

ThunderChild Thomas added to the event with a ceremonial song, with festivities topped off by a performance by the band Delta Haze.

Golden Eagle Casino General Manager Joe Magbitang said the casino has been working since 2007 to create a spot in the casino for folks to enjoy an adult beverage. They took the past two years to finalize the details.

Magbitang says the full bar and multiple televisions to take in sporting events are a bonus with the recently signed sports betting law. Under the law, the tribal casinos may renegotiate their compacts to allow sports betting.

“For the area and for the casino, it’s a project that we’ve long worked hard for,” Magbitang said. “For the area, it’s just another entertainment that we are able to give to our community and also to have another outlet for a lot of our players.”

Golden Eagle Casino recently marked its 26th anniversary. In addition to opening the bar, Thursday also marked the reintroduction of poker to their gaming offerings.

