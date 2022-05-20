Friday forecast: Turning much colder through Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A cold front Friday morning will lead to a big cool down for Friday with continued cooler air moving in for the start of the weekend. Saturday will feel more like mid to late March with temperatures in the 50s for much of the day.

Rain chances will be low and whatever rain does develop, it won’t amount to much (less than 0.10″). This includes a low chance this morning as the cold front pushes through with a better chance tonight into tomorrow. Any storms that develop will remain below severe weather limits however small hail and gusty winds 40-50 mph can’t be ruled out in some of the stronger storms. Lightning is obviously going to be the main concern with any storms.

While most areas will likely stay dry tonight and tomorrow, the next best chance for rain will be a slow moving storm system early next week. Rain will develop on Monday and continue on and off through Tuesday night possibly even into Wednesday which will keep temperatures cool. While t-storms are possible at times, the severe weather risk will be low.

Normal High: 78/Normal Low: 57 (WIBW)

Today: As a cold front pushes through this morning this will bring some cloud cover and a slight chance for a spotty shower or t-storm, otherwise decreasing clouds. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Winds N 10-20, gusts around 30 mph.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Slight chance for a few showers and isolated t-storms. Lows in the low-mid 50s. Winds N 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: The combination of cloud cover, a slight chance for rain and a few t-storms and north winds gusting around 25 mph will lead to minimal warming through the day. Consider yourself lucky if you do warm into the low 60s with most spots stuck in the mid-upper 50s. While some late day sun is possible it won’t help temperatures much.

Sunday: Starting out chilly in the low 40s with highs in the mid-upper 60s under mostly sunny skies and winds much lighter out of the north-northeast around 10 mph.

Clouds increase again Sunday night in advance of our next storm system with showers/storms through mid-week. Keep checking back over the weekend for updates on specific details of this storm system. As dry conditions settle back into the area toward the end of the week, temperatures will start to warm back up to more seasonal temperatures.

Taking Action:

The chance for rain through tomorrow is low and even if you get anything, it’ll likely be less than 0.10″ of total rain.

Enjoy Sunday, that’s going to be the nicest day until we get toward the end of next work week.

As of now the highest rain chance next week is Monday night into Tuesday and rain may linger into Wednesday but even if it does it won’t be as heavy as Tuesday.



