Former Shawnee Co. ADA disbarred by Kansas High Court

Jacqie Spradling in the Kansas Supreme Court lobby on Feb. 4, 2022.
Jacqie Spradling in the Kansas Supreme Court lobby on Feb. 4, 2022.(Sherman Smith, Kansas Reflector)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Shawnee County Assistant District Attorney Jacqueline Spradling has been formally disbarred by the Kansas Supreme Court.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in the matter of Jacqueline J. Spradling, it has decided to disbar her from the practice of law.

The Court said it found necessary evidence presented at the disciplinary hearing indicating she violated several rules of professional conduct and engaged in a serious pattern of “grossly unethical misconduct.”

The Court said her behavior included ignoring the order of a district court, repeatedly making arguments that lacked evidentiary support, intentionally lying to the Supreme Court in her briefs and in oral arguments, and making false statements during the disciplinary investigation.

Justice J. Wilson was the only dissenting justice.

