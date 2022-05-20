Advertisement

Flint Hills Discovery Center to host another Low Sensory Saturday

FILE - Flint Hills Discovery Center
FILE - Flint Hills Discovery Center
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Flint Hills Discovery Center will host another Low Sensory Saturday on June 4.

The Flint Hills Discovery Center says between 9 and 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, it will host a Low Sensory Saturday event. It said staff will adjust the lights and sounds inside the building before it opens to the general public for the special experience.

FHDC noted that the event has been designed for youth and adults with sensory processing disorders. It said planned adjustments include:

  • Pausing the light show and muting sound in the central dome
  • Lowering sound levels in the Immersive Experience Theater
  • Lowering sound levels on interactive elements throughout the exhibits
  • Disabling hand dryers in the restrooms

“We are really excited to offer this event to Manhattan,” Stephen Bridenstine Flint Hills Discovery Center Assistant Director said. “Adjusting lights and sounds may seem small but it does make a positive difference for some members of our community. It’s all about making the Discovery Center a more welcoming place for everyone.”

The Discovery Center said pre-registration is not required for the event and regular admission rates will apply.

To prepare for the visit, FHDC said a social narrative is available HERE.

