Federal grand juries indict, charge 6 with felony crimes in Wichita

Darrell E. Black
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Federal grand juries in Wichita have returned indictments and charges for six suspects in federal felony cases, one of which was connected with two armed hotel robberies.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says a federal grand jury has indicted an Oklahoma man on two counts of interference with interstate commerce by robbery, two counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm.

Court records indicate Darrell E. Black, 28, of Midwest City, is alleged to have committed armed robberies at the Extended Stay America hotel in Wichita on May 27, 2017, as well as the Days Inn and Suites hotel in Wichita two days later.

The Office noted that five other suspects were charged with crimes in federal court. Those charges are as follows:

  • Tommy Anderson, Sr., 50, of Wichita:
    • 10 counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance
    • 2 counts of prohibited person in possession of a firearm
    • 2 counts of possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime
    • 2 counts of using or maintaining drug premises
    • 1 count of prohibited person in possession of ammunition
  • Jaidyn Irving, 22, of Wichita:
    • 1 count of possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon
  • Bradley Wicks, 39, of Wichita:
    • 1 count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
    • 1 count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person
  • Alberto Vasquez, 48, of Tuscon, Ariz.:
    • 1 count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance - fentanyl
  • Ever Quintana-Lopez, 31, of Wichita:
    • 1 count of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute
    • 1 count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
    • 1 count of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute
    • 1 count of possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug trafficking crime
    • 1 count of possession of a firearm by an illegal resident

