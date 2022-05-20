Douglas Co. deputies to join Click It or Ticket campaign over Memorial Day weekend

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas Co. deputies will join the statewide Click It or Ticket Campaign over Memorial Day weekend.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says the instant a seatbelt is clicked, the risk of a fatal injury in a car accident is cut nearly in half. It said buckling up keeps drivers and passengers safe and secure inside a vehicle in case of an emergency. A seatbelt especially reduces the risk of a dangerous ejection from the vehicle and makes sure airbags and other safety features can work efficiently.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies will join other law enforcement agencies throughout the Sunflower State between May 22 and June 4 - which includes a busy Memorial Day weekend - to vigorously enforce Kansas occupant restraint and other traffic laws as part of the 2022 Click It or Ticket campaign.

“As more people begin to travel heading into the summer, we want to thank all drivers and passengers who buckle up every time and take responsibility to make our roads safer,” Sheriff Jay Armbrister said. “In the interest of saving lives, the Sheriff’s Office is committed to vigorously enforcing adult seat belt and child passenger safety laws, as well as other traffic infractions that make the need for seat belts such a necessity.”

The Sheriff’s Office noted that extra deputies will patrol roads and highways in Douglas Co. during the campaign to enforce the Kansas Safety Belt Use Act and the Kansas Child Passenger Safety Act. It said these statutes require all vehicle occupants to be appropriately restrained.

The office said the campaign’s goal is to drastically reduce the number of preventable deaths and injuries that happen when unbelted drivers and passengers are involved in traffic accidents.

The Sheriff’s Office said the Kansas Department of Transportation will support the activity with grant funds.

