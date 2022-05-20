Advertisement

Crews respond to car-truck crash Friday morning north of Topeka

Crews responded to a car-pickup truck collision Friday morning at N.W. 43rd and Fielding Road, just north of Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a car-truck crash Friday morning just north of Topeka.

No injuries were reported in the collision, which was reported around 9:30 a.m. Friday at N.W. 43rd and Fielding Road.

Shawnee County sheriff’s officials at the scene told 13 NEWS that a gold, four-door Chevrolet Impala was headed north on Fielding when the driver failed to stop at a stop sign.

The Impala then proceeded onto N.W. 43rd, where it collided with the passenger side of a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

The Impala came to rest in a ditch on the north side of the 3400 block of N.W. 43rd with heavy front-end damage. The car appeared to have struck brickwork on the north side of the street.

The Silverado came to rest in front of a house on the south side of N.W. 43rd, just east of Fielding.

American Medical Response ambulance crews were called to the scene. No one required ambulance transportation to the hospital, sheriff’s officials said.

The Impala had to be towed from the scene while the Silverado was able to be driven away.

