Car-minivan crash slows traffic Friday afternoon at central Topeka intersection

A car-minivan crash slowed traffic but resulted in no reports of serious injuries early Friday...
A car-minivan crash slowed traffic but resulted in no reports of serious injuries early Friday afternoon at S.W. 17th and Topeka Boulevard.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car-minivan crash slowed traffic early Friday afternoon at a busy central Topeka intersection but resulted in no serious injuries, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 12:15 p.m. at S.W. 17th and Topeka Boulevard.

Police at the scene said a maroon Nissan Sentra car and a gold Dodge Grand Caravan collided in the intersection.

Following the collision, the vehicles ended up with their passenger sides next to each other at the northeast corner of the intersection.

The Nissan was facing southeast while the Dodge minivan was facing north next to the northeast sidewalk at the intersection.

The Nissan had extensive damage on its passenger side while the Grand Caravan had major damage to its front end.

American Medical Response ambulance personnel were on the scene and were administering first-aid to individuals who were in the crash.

Police said no one was expected to require ambulance transportation to the hospital.

As crews cleared the scene, the right northbound lane of Topeka Boulevard was shut down between S.W. 18th and S.W. 17th streets,

Meanwhile, westbound traffic on S.W. 17th was diverted at S.W. Harrison.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

