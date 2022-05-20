AT&T launches text-to-give program to help Buffalo mass shooting survivors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - AT&T has launched a text-to-give program to help those who wish to help the Buffalo community after its recent mass shooting to donate $10 at a time.

AT&T Wireless says to drive additional donations for the Buffalo community and to make it easy to contribute via cellphone bill, it has teamed up with the City of Buffalo and Mayor Byron Brown to launch a text-to-give campaign to provide financial support to the Buffalo Together Community Response Fund. It said this fund helped establish the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund to help the community and families of the victims affected by the recent tragic shooting.

Through an easy direct donation process that uses smartphones, residents with a cellphone can donate $10 to the community and the victims’ families - regardless of a wireless provider. It said the charge will automatically be added to the donor’s wireless bill, no matter what company the bill originates from.

In order to donate, AT&T said donors should text Buffalo to 20222 to make a $10 donation to go to both the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund and the Buffalo Together Community response Fund. It said the survivor’s fund has been established by the National Compassion Fund which will provide direct financial assistance to the survivors of those killed in the grocery store mass shooting and those directly affected by the tragedy.

The wireless company said the Buffalo Together Community Response Fund has been coordinated by the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo and the United Way of Buffalo and Erie Co. It said all donations will help address community needs, long-term rebuilding, and systemic issues that have marginalized communities of color in the aftermath of the horrific events of May 14.

AT&T said the Text-To-Give program is active for all mobile carriers nationwide. It said those who wish to donate more than $10 can repeat the process as many times as they wish until they reach the desired amount. It said the campaign provides an easy and quick way for those who want to help the community heal, regardless of whether they live locally or elsewhere in the nation.

AT&T noted that all funds raised via the campaign will be given to both established funds. It said it will pay for all administrative costs.

“Similar to checking out at a retail store and contributing during the transaction, this texting option allows anyone to make one or more $10 donations from their mobile device, regardless of who provides your wireless service,” said Amy Kramer, president of AT&T New York. “We are deeply saddened by this horrific tragedy and our hearts are with the Buffalo Community. We encourage others locally and across the country to join AT&T in supporting the community and the victims’ families.”

The wireless company also indicated that the AT&T Foundation will contribute $50,000 to benefit both funds and to help the families of the victims and the surrounding community. It said it will also establish a national employee giving program for victims’ families and will promote the campaign at all stores in Western New York.

AT&T said it has also provided mobile devices and free wireless service to the Buffalo Police Department to help volunteers gather information from community members about the services and support they need.

Lastly, AT&T said it will contribute an additional $10,000 to the 100 Club of Buffalo in honor of fallen retired BPD Officer Aaron Salter through support from FirstNet. It said Salter’s bravery and heroism saved so many lives that day.

