Welfare call at Wichita elementary school leads to rape arrest

Wichita police arrested Christopher Moore, 30, of Wichita, on two counts of rape of a child,...
Wichita police arrested Christopher Moore, 30, of Wichita, on two counts of rape of a child, after taking a report at local elementary school.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department arrested 30-year-old Christopher Moore of Wichita on two counts of rape of a child under 13. The arrest stems from an investigation conducted on Wednesday.

Around 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a check welfare call at a local elementary school. They arrived and interviewed a child who had reported being sexually assaulted by a man who is known to her.

Officers located the man, identified as Moore, and transported him to the Exploited and Missing Child Unit to be interviewed by detectives. He was later booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on the above charges.

The investigation is ongoing and will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office.

