Washburn Rural next boys basketball coach comes from Hays High

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junior Blues Boys Basketball Team is no longer coachless after two weeks as they will be led by Alex Hutchins, pending board approval.

TopSports.News reports the school announced Thursday that Hutchins was selected as the next coach and will take over the role from Kevin Muff, who resigned as coach two weeks ago. 13 Sports has reached out to Auburn-Washburn USD 437 to confirm the hiring but we haven’t heard back yet.

Muff led the Junior Blues to a 74-36 overall record (37-10 at home) in his five seasons, including two Centennial League titles and a 6A State runner-up finish in 2019.

Hutchins has led Hays to a 59-9 record over the past three seasons with two Class 5A state tournament appearances. He has been recognized as the Western Conference basketball coach of the year twice.

Hutchins, a Kansas State University graduate, will teach in the WRHS Physical Education department starting this school year, 2022-2023.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.