Advertisement

Washburn Rural next boys basketball coach comes from Hays High

Washburn Rural High School Banner
Washburn Rural High School Banner
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Junior Blues Boys Basketball Team is no longer coachless after two weeks as they will be led by Alex Hutchins, pending board approval.

TopSports.News reports the school announced Thursday that Hutchins was selected as the next coach and will take over the role from Kevin Muff, who resigned as coach two weeks ago. 13 Sports has reached out to Auburn-Washburn USD 437 to confirm the hiring but we haven’t heard back yet.

Muff led the Junior Blues to a 74-36 overall record (37-10 at home) in his five seasons, including two Centennial League titles and a 6A State runner-up finish in 2019.

Hutchins has led Hays to a 59-9 record over the past three seasons with two Class 5A state tournament appearances. He has been recognized as the Western Conference basketball coach of the year twice.

Hutchins, a Kansas State University graduate, will teach in the WRHS Physical Education department starting this school year, 2022-2023.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person is dead after a shooting outside a Lawrence Hy-Vee.
Lawrence police identify victims of double fatal road rage shooting
Two people were killed in a shooting outside the Hy-Vee at 3504 Clinton Parkway.
Two dead in shooting outside Lawrence grocery store
Spectrum Retention Cneter
Nearly 9,000 jobs heading to Kansas
Several vehicles stalled in water that rose over SW 17th St. near McAlister in Topeka Tuesday,...
Thunderstorm takes out power around Shawnee Co., sparks Topeka street flooding
Dated water tower falls in Alma, Kansas on Wed., May 18th
Two workers seen running to safety as Alma water tower falls to the ground

Latest News

ESU’s Conway targeting title at home in MIAA Championships
Emporia State sending numerous athletes, including school record holder, to NCAA DII Championships
Washburn Rural Softball wins 6A Regional Championship at Washburn University
Area high school teams heading back to the State Tournament
Topeka West’s Elijah Brooks named Mr. Kansas Basketball
Topeka West’s Elijah Brooks named Mr. Kansas Basketball
This is a 2022 photo of Terry Bradshaw of the Kansas City Royals baseball team taken Sunday,...
Royals part ways with hitting coach Terry Bradshaw