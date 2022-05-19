Unattended cooking fire costs Manhattan residence about $20K

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An unattended cooking fire has cost a Manhattan residence about $20,000.

Just after 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, the Manhattan Fire Department says crews were called to 208 Parker Dr. with reports of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, crews said they found a single-story duplex with light smoke coming from the home. Crews were able to enter and found the fire on the stove. They said they were able to use a fire extinguisher to put out the blaze.

At the time of the fire, MFD said there were two residents home. Both were able to exit the home without injury.

Investigators have estimated the loss of the fire to be about $10,000 in contents and $10,000 in structural damage.

The owner of the home is listed as Greg Gilman Trust, of Manhattan.

MFD noted that the fire was due to an unattended cooking fire.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.