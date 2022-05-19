Two workers seen running to safety as Alma water tower falls to the ground

ALMA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two workers were captured running for their lives as the old City of Alma water tower came crashing down on Wednesday.

WIBW viewer Donald Westhoff captured video of the monumental moment with his granddaughter, who could be heard in the video saying “you see that boy run?”

The young lady was referring to two workers seen scurrying at the bottom of the tower at the time it started to tip and then fall. A City of Alma employee told 13 NEWS she believes the two men in the video were in charge of removing the final bolts that were keeping the tower affixed to the ground.

13 NEWS has reached out to the City of Alma’s Superintendent Michael Slobodnik about details about the tower’s demolition.

There were no reports of injuries.

