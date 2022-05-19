Advertisement

Two suffer serious injuries in Thursday morning crash in southwest Kansas

Two people sustained serious injuries in a car-semi crash early Thursday near Kismet in southwest Kansas, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KISMET, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people sustained serious injuries in a car-semi crash early Thursday in southwest Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 7:10 a.m. Thursday on US-54 highway, about two miles south of Kismet in Seward County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2000 Kenworth semi “bobtail” was southbound on Seward County Road 14 when the driver failed to yield at a stop sign and pulled out in front of a 2020 Toyota Camry that was eastbound on US-54.

The Camry then struck the Kenworth “bobtail,” which is the truck portion of a semi that doesn’t have a trailer attached.

Both occupants of the Toyota suffered serious injuries and were transported to Southwest Medical Center in Liberal. They were identified as Serryle Mason, 30, of Kansas City, Kan., and Kelsey Douglas, 31, of Peoria Ariz. Both were wearing their seat belts, the patrol said.

The driver of the semi “bobtail,” Israel Martinez Renteria, 44, of Hooker, Okla., was reported uninjured. The patrol said Renteria was wearing his seat belt.

