Two killed Tuesday afternoon in western Kansas crash

LEOTI, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were killed late Tuesday afternoon in a crash at an intersection of county roads in western Kansas, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 4:55 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of County Roads H and 15 in Wichita County. The location was about seven miles northeast of Leoti.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe sport utility vehicle that was eastbound on County Road H failed to stop at the stop sign and yield right of way to a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup truck that was northbound on County Road 15.

After the collision, both vehicles ended up northeast of the intersection.

The driver of the Tahoe, Andrew Joseph Gomes, 23, of Scott City, was transported to St. Catherine’s Hospital in Garden City, where he was pronounced dead. The patrol said Gomes, who was alone in the pickup truck, wasn’t wearing his seat belt.

The driver of the Dodge pickup truck, Landon Lane Koehn, 43, of Marienthal, also was taken to St. Catherine’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Koehn, who was alone in this vehicle, wasn’t wearing his seat belt, the patrol said.

