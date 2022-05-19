Advertisement

TPD attempts to identify passenger, vehicle in ongoing investigation

Topeka Police attempt to identify the man seen leaning out the vehicle, as well as the vehicle,...
Topeka Police attempt to identify the man seen leaning out the vehicle, as well as the vehicle, in an ongoing investigation on May 19, 2022.(Topeka Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are attempting to identify a person and a vehicle involved in an ongoing investigation.

The Topeka Police Department took to Facebook on Thursday morning, May 19, to ask for the public’s help to identify a subject and vehicle in an ongoing investigation.

If anyone knows who the person may be or who the vehicle may belong to, they should contact TPD’s Criminal Intelligence Unit at telltpd@topeka.org, call 785-368-9400 or call Crime Stoppers to report anonymously at 785-234-0007.

The Topeka Police Department told 13 NEWS this is all the information that can be released as it is an active investigation.

