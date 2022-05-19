Topeka Youth Project celebrates move to West Ridge Mall

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka organization hopes its new location will allow its reach to spread.

The Topeka Youth Project cut the ribbon on its new location in West Ridge Mall.

The Topeka Youth Project teaches teenagers the skills they need to find and keep a job. Their courses include mock interviews and lessons on writing resumes and getting referral letters. Organization leaders say many kids just need help getting their foot in the door.

“A lot of kids just don’t know where to start anymore,” Executive Director Andie Ard said. “So, if we can give them the step up to learn how to start, and the confidence to chase their dreams - what better can we do?”

You can stop by the West Ridge office or visit topekayouthproject.com to learn more.

