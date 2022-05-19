Advertisement

Topeka Youth Project celebrates move to West Ridge Mall

The Topeka Youth Project cut the ribbon on its new location in West Ridge Mall.
The Topeka Youth Project cut the ribbon on its new location in West Ridge Mall.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka organization hopes its new location will allow its reach to spread.

The Topeka Youth Project cut the ribbon on its new location in West Ridge Mall.

The Topeka Youth Project teaches teenagers the skills they need to find and keep a job. Their courses include mock interviews and lessons on writing resumes and getting referral letters. Organization leaders say many kids just need help getting their foot in the door.

“A lot of kids just don’t know where to start anymore,” Executive Director Andie Ard said. “So, if we can give them the step up to learn how to start, and the confidence to chase their dreams - what better can we do?”

You can stop by the West Ridge office or visit topekayouthproject.com to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed in a shooting outside the Hy-Vee at 3504 Clinton Parkway.
Two dead in shooting outside Lawrence grocery store
At least one person is dead after a shooting outside a Lawrence Hy-Vee.
Lawrence police identify victims of double fatal road rage shooting
Spectrum Retention Cneter
Nearly 9,000 jobs heading to Kansas
Several vehicles stalled in water that rose over SW 17th St. near McAlister in Topeka Tuesday,...
Thunderstorm takes out power around Shawnee Co., sparks Topeka street flooding
Regan Gibbs (left) and Chad Marek (right).
Lawrence man claims God told him to kill wife in Monday murder

Latest News

The Evans United Shows Carnival started Thursday at the Stormont Vail Events Center.
Carnival begins Thursday at Stormont Vail Events Center
FILE
Unattended cooking fire costs Manhattan residence about $20K
FILE
AG urges parents to look out for scams as they purchase baby formula
FILE
Lineup for 2022 NOTO Summer Concert Series released