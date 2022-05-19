Advertisement

Topeka cyclists ride in silence to honor fallen, raise awareness

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka cyclists took the roads Wednesday night to honor cyclists killed while riding on public roads.

The cyclists rode throughout Central Topeka, passing by the Capitol and Gage Park before ending where they started in the KTWU parking lot on Washburn’s campus. The entire ride was cycled in silence to honor fallen cyclists and raising awareness for bikers.

“It comes with its dangers, and we would like [motorists] to please be careful around us,” Erin Chamberlain, president of the Kaw Valley Bike Club, said. “Take their time, go around us, give us at least six feet. That’s all you gotta do, and it takes a few seconds out of your day.”

The Kaw Valley Bike Club and Topeka Community Cycle project organized the Ride of Silence.

