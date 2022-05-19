Thursday forecast: Hot today, chilly by Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A wide range in temperatures are expected today through the weekend with 90s this afternoon and lows dropping in the low-mid 40s Saturday night.

A storm system is leading to storms in southern Kansas and Oklahoma this morning however the clouds from that storm system has spread into northeast Kansas so we’ll have some morning cloud cover but still expecting afternoon sun allowing for highs to warm up to the upper 80s to mid 90s.

With a cold front tonight this will lead to a drop in temperatures for Friday and Saturday before warming back up on Sunday. Overall rain chances are low. In fact not expecting any rain with the cold front late tonight into Friday morning however there is a chance of rain Friday night with the highest chance for rain southeast of the turnpike.

Any rain leftover on Saturday won’t amount to much and while the risk for t-storms by Saturday is low it’s not impossible to get an isolated storm. Most spots will likely have to wait until Monday night into Tuesday for the next round of rain to move through.

Normal High: 77/Normal Low: 56 (WIBW)

Today: Decreasing Clouds. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows will depend on how quickly the cold front pushes through. Temperatures could range anywhere from the upper 50s in north-central KS to low 70s near I-35 by sunrise. Winds S/NW 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Tomorrow: Despite a wide range in temperatures in the morning and the chance temperatures in some areas may continue to drop through mid-morning behind the front, highs should end up in the mid 70s for most areas by the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Winds N 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

While the risk for storms is extremely low late Friday afternoon/early evening it’s not completely impossible southeast of the turnpike but the better chance of storms likely won’t develop until after 10pm.

The weekend will start out chilly with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s on Saturday with a few hit and miss showers and north wind gusting around 25 mph. Sunday will be much nicer in the mid-upper 60s and winds around 10 mph.

Next week starts out cool, around 70° with warmer weather returning for the 2nd half of the work week with the best chance of rain Monday night into Tuesday.

Taking Action:

It will be hot today. If you plan to be outside for an extended period of time, stay hydrated.

While there is a low chance of showers/storms 5pm-10pm Friday, the better chance for showers/storms will develop after 10pm so any Friday evening plans you have, you should be ok. Highest risk for storms no matter when they develop will be southeast of the turnpike.

While there is a chance of showers Saturday, it won’t be heavy at all (likely less than 0.05″) and there is a low chance for an isolated t-storms mainly in the morning. The higher impact will be the cool temperatures and the breezy conditions, not the rain. Sunday is definitely the better day to enjoy outdoor activities this weekend.



Hail/wind threat with storms mainly after sunset Friday night (SPC/WIBW)

