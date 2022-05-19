TFD, TPD to face off Tuesday for 6th annual Battle of the Badges

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans have been invited to join the community’s first responders and be a lifesaver at the Topeka Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.

The American Red Cross says it will host the sixth annual Battle of the Badges blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, at the Holliday Building, 620 SE Madison St.

During the 2022 blood drive, the Red Cross said the Topeka Fire Department and Topeka Police Department will compete to see who can recruit the most blood donors. Those who do come out to give blood can cast a vote to decide who wins this year’s bragging rights.

The Red Cross noted that blood donors will get an exclusive 20-ounce Red Cross aluminum water bottle and sticker set while supplies last.

While the need for blood does not let up, the Red Cross said donations often decline during the summer as donors become busy with outdoor activities, schools dismiss for the year and vacations are planned.

The organization said blood donations help ensure new mothers, premature babies, cancer patients and accident victims have access to safe lifesaving blood. It said it provides about 40% of the nation’s blood supply.

Those who are eligible to donate have been encouraged to schedule a blood or platelet donation appointment with the Red Cross Donor app, by calling 800-733-2767, or through its website HERE.

