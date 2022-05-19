Stormont Vail honors EMS week with “Stop the Bleed” class

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At Stormont Vail Health, people are honoring EMS week by teaching others life-saving skills.

Stormont Vail hosted its ‘Stop the Bleed’ event on Wednesday, May 19. All day, classes were offered to the public and general hospital workers to learn how to identify life-threatening situations and what to do. The class focused on applying pressure to a wound and making tourniquets.

The trauma outreach and education coordinator and Stormont’s EMS liaison, Brian Aeschliman, says the skills are crucial, because seconds can matter in an emergency.

“In some instances a person receives an injury, and if that bleeding is not stopped or controlled, they may not survive to a first responder making it on scene,” said Aeschliman.

If you missed the event, you can learn about these skills at stopthebleed.org and see a full list of courses. Stormont also offers courses twice a month, they post each scheduled class on their calendar of events.

