Shawnee Heights para reveals music career to students while receiving award

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Heights students got a musical treat Wednesday.

JQuory Guest, a para at Shawnee Heights Elementary, was selected for 785 Magazine’s Artist Spotlight.

Since the magazine can’t feature his music on their cover, the school held an assembly so Guest could celebrate the honor with his students. Except, the kids didn’t know Mr. Guest was a hip-hop star.

“It was a huge surprise, and they were so enthusiastic,” 785 Magazine Owner Kerrice Mapes said. “They didn’t know that this faculty member here for three years was also this amazing artist.”

“Just to be able to inspire them more than anything,” Guest said. “Yeah, we’re supposed to teach and educate and I love that. But just to make the kids smile and have fun with them and make their day. I try to be there.”

Born and raised in Topeka, “JQ” has spent the last few years doing inspirational shows for schools and churches across the Midwest.

