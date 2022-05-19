Advertisement

‘Run for the Wall’ motorcycle event to roll through Topeka on Monday

"Run for the Wall," a cross-country motorcycle ride honoring military veterans, prisoners of war and soldiers missing in action, is scheduled to roll through Topeka this coming Monday morning.((Source: Mt. Vernon Convention & Visitors Bureau))
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A cross-country motorcycle ride honoring military veterans, prisoners of war and soldiers missing in action is scheduled to roll through Topeka this coming Monday morning.

The ride, called “Run for the Wall XXXII,” was to start Wednesday in Ontario, Calif., and is to conclude May 28 in Washington, D.C.

Hundreds of bikers are expected to take part in the event and ride, which will be conducted along one of four routes from the western part of the United States to Washington, D.C.

The central route will take bikers through Kansas on Interstate 70, with an overnight stopover planned Sunday in Junction City.

The bikers then will continue traveling east on Monday morning as they proceed along I-70 through Topeka.

They are scheduled to arrive at the Kansas Turnpike’s East Topeka service area along I-70 around 8:45 a.m. Monday.

Fuel and tolls for the bikers will be donated by ABATE of Kansas and American Legion Post 421, according to the “Run for the Wall” website.

For more information, visit www.rftw.us.

