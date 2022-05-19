Advertisement

Riley Co. Police searching for man they believe stabbed woman in neck

Jarman Morgan
Jarman Morgan(Riley Co. Police Dept.)
By Sarah Motter and Chris Fisher
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Dept. is asking for the public’s help locating a man after a woman was stabbed in the neck early Thursday morning.

RCPD issued an ‘attempt to locate’ for Jarman Morgan, 44, of Manhattan Thursday afternoon.

The agency says the victim was stabbed in the neck around 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Moro St. in Manhattan.

If you see Morgan, RCPD says do not attempt to approach or apprehend.

If you have any information on Morgan’s whereabouts, you can contact the Riley County Police Department at (785) 537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777.

RCPD says submitting tips via Crime Stoppers allows users to remain anonymous and qualify for a reward of up to $1,000.

The victim’s name or condition was not released.

