Advertisement

Police: Man arrested after following 2 girls home from their bus stop, breaking into home

Police said William Parnell was arrested Thursday after following two girls home from their bus...
Police said William Parnell was arrested Thursday after following two girls home from their bus stop, as seen in one of the home's doorbell cameras in the photo on the right.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A man in Oklahoma followed two young girls home after they got off their school bus and then broke into at least one of their homes, police said.

The Tulsa Police Department said William Parnell was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of burglary. Police said they are seeking an additional charge for assaulting a medical professional but did not elaborate.

According to police, a woman said Parnell followed her daughter home from her bus stop last Friday.

Another man said the same suspect followed his daughter home from the bus stop, pulled on the storm door, rang the doorbell, and asked to use the restroom. The girl did not let him inside, and he left.

Parnell was captured on at least one of the victim’s doorbell cameras.

Police said both girls were around age 10. They were not injured.

Police said a few days later, on Monday, one of the girls saw the suspect again, but this time he was peeking in the windows of her home. The girl ran for help, and Parnell broke a glass door, entered the home, stole a gun, then left, according to police.

Police asked for the public’s help in identifying the suspect and later said it was thanks to tips from the community that Parnell was quickly apprehended.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed in a shooting outside the Hy-Vee at 3504 Clinton Parkway.
Two dead in shooting outside Lawrence grocery store
At least one person is dead after a shooting outside a Lawrence Hy-Vee.
Lawrence police identify victims of double fatal road rage shooting
Spectrum Retention Cneter
Nearly 9,000 jobs heading to Kansas
Several vehicles stalled in water that rose over SW 17th St. near McAlister in Topeka Tuesday,...
Thunderstorm takes out power around Shawnee Co., sparks Topeka street flooding
Regan Gibbs (left) and Chad Marek (right).
Lawrence man claims God told him to kill wife in Monday murder

Latest News

The state parole board has denied Jason Brown’s request for early release after he was...
Man who tortured, killed dogs denied parole; board sent 2K comments opposing release
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., tells reporters he is furious that the Supreme...
Senate ships $40B Ukraine aid bill to Biden for signature
Baby formula scammers
AG urges parents to look out for scams as they purchase baby formula
Kansas agencies formula shortage
Kansas agencies take immediate action to help families during formula shortage
Jarman Morgan
Riley Co. Police find man they believe stabbed woman in neck