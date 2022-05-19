New online license system saves hunters, fishers, boaters time and effort this summer

PRATT, Kan. (WIBW) - A new online licensing system will save Kansas hunters, anglers and boaters time and effort this summer.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says on Thursday, May 19, it is proud to announce the launch of Go Outdoors Kansas - its new licensing and boat registration system meant to provide outdoor recreationists with a better customer service experience.

KDWP said more than 500 license and boat vendor locations can now process transactions through the online system.

The Department noted that outdoor-goers can access the new system at GoOutdoorsKansas.com and download the mobile app for IOS and Android devices.

However, KDWP did mention app users may need to first delete the HuntFish KS mobile app as it is no longer operational. It said customer information will not be deleted when removing the mobile app.

KDWP said the new mobile app allows users to quickly view all purchased licenses on the go, regulations and sunrise/sunset times in the field, and report harvests immediately after hunting.

The Department also indicated customers can even conveniently register and renew water vessels through the new system.

In addition to traditional and electronic licenses, KDWP said hunters, anglers and boaters will also have the choice to purchase collectible, durable hard cards. It said the front of the new hard-card features handcrafted work by Kansas artist Dustin Teasley while the back lists customer information.

