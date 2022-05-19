Marshall demands answers from FDA about failures leading to formula shortage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sen. Roger Marshall has demanded answers from the FDA about its failure to mitigate a national infant formula shortage and has introduced legislation to combat it.

On Wednesday, May 18, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he led 22 of his colleagues to demand answers from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration about its “inadequate” investigation into Abbott Nutrition’s Michigan manufacturing facility and its failure to mitigate a national infant formula shortage.

Sen. Marshall said he also seeks answers about when the White House was made aware of the situation and the steps available to limit the impact on families and their newborns.

Marshall noted that he has launched a webpage to help struggling Kansas families with the shortage and understand safe infant feeding practices.

In a letter sent to the FDA, the Senator said he stressed the desperation felt by families with babies and his frustration in the lack of urgent action to resolve the crisis.

“Infant formula supplies at local grocery stores were relatively stable for the first half of 2021. The out-of-stock percentage started to climb steadily in the later half and continued to worsen throughout this year. It’s concerning that FDA and key officials in the Administration did not anticipate this crisis or take action within days following Abbott Nutrition’s voluntary recall considering the company holds 48.1 percent of the U.S. market in infant formula. Families are getting to the brink of pursuing unsafe and potentially dangerous options to feed their infants including homemade infant formula. And physicians are, once again, running defense on misinformation due to a lack of federal action to get the word out on safe alternatives.”

Additionally, Marshall announced bipartisan and bicameral legislation, the Access to Baby Formula Act, which would address the shortage for families who rely on the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children. He said the WIC program provides information on healthy eating and helps millions of families purchase nutritious food - including baby formula.

Marshall said the legislation would give the USDA the power needed to be more flexible during a crisis like a natural disaster, public health emergency, or recall and shortage - which the country currently faces. He said the flexibility would ensure the brand or type of formula families can buy is not restricted by program rules which would allow families to purchase whatever is available at the store.

In addition, the Sen. noted that the legislation would require formula manufacturers that provide formulas for WIC babies to have a plan in place to respond to a shortage so families will be able to purchase needed formula. He said the Access to Baby Formula Act is supported by more than 250 national, regional and local child nutrition advocates.

