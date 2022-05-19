Advertisement

Marshall demands answers from FDA about failures leading to formula shortage

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sen. Roger Marshall has demanded answers from the FDA about its failure to mitigate a national infant formula shortage and has introduced legislation to combat it.

On Wednesday, May 18, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he led 22 of his colleagues to demand answers from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration about its “inadequate” investigation into Abbott Nutrition’s Michigan manufacturing facility and its failure to mitigate a national infant formula shortage.

Sen. Marshall said he also seeks answers about when the White House was made aware of the situation and the steps available to limit the impact on families and their newborns.

Marshall noted that he has launched a webpage to help struggling Kansas families with the shortage and understand safe infant feeding practices.

In a letter sent to the FDA, the Senator said he stressed the desperation felt by families with babies and his frustration in the lack of urgent action to resolve the crisis.

“Infant formula supplies at local grocery stores were relatively stable for the first half of 2021. The out-of-stock percentage started to climb steadily in the later half and continued to worsen throughout this year. It’s concerning that FDA and key officials in the Administration did not anticipate this crisis or take action within days following Abbott Nutrition’s voluntary recall considering the company holds 48.1 percent of the U.S. market in infant formula. Families are getting to the brink of pursuing unsafe and potentially dangerous options to feed their infants including homemade infant formula. And physicians are, once again, running defense on misinformation due to a lack of federal action to get the word out on safe alternatives.”

Additionally, Marshall announced bipartisan and bicameral legislation, the Access to Baby Formula Act, which would address the shortage for families who rely on the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children. He said the WIC program provides information on healthy eating and helps millions of families purchase nutritious food - including baby formula.

Marshall said the legislation would give the USDA the power needed to be more flexible during a crisis like a natural disaster, public health emergency, or recall and shortage - which the country currently faces. He said the flexibility would ensure the brand or type of formula families can buy is not restricted by program rules which would allow families to purchase whatever is available at the store.

In addition, the Sen. noted that the legislation would require formula manufacturers that provide formulas for WIC babies to have a plan in place to respond to a shortage so families will be able to purchase needed formula. He said the Access to Baby Formula Act is supported by more than 250 national, regional and local child nutrition advocates.

To access Marshall’s aid website, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed in a shooting outside the Hy-Vee at 3504 Clinton Parkway.
Two dead in shooting outside Lawrence grocery store
At least one person is dead after a shooting outside a Lawrence Hy-Vee.
Lawrence police identify victims of double fatal road rage shooting
Spectrum Retention Cneter
Nearly 9,000 jobs heading to Kansas
Several vehicles stalled in water that rose over SW 17th St. near McAlister in Topeka Tuesday,...
Thunderstorm takes out power around Shawnee Co., sparks Topeka street flooding
Regan Gibbs (left) and Chad Marek (right).
Lawrence man accused of killing former KU soccer player

Latest News

Topekan arrested for first-degree murder in motorcycle wreck
Man accused of causing crash that killed motorcycle driver charged with murder
Dated water tower falls in Alma, Kansas on Wed., May 18th
Two workers seen running to safety as Alma water tower falls to the ground
Dated water tower falls in Alma, Kansas on Wed., May 18th
Alma Water Tower Comes Crashing Down
FILE
Kansas agencies take immediate action to help families during formula shortage