Man taken to hospital after U-turn crash Wednesday morning on K-4 highway near Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was taken to a local hospital following a two-vehicle collision Wednesday morning on a highway just east of Topeka, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 8;51 a.m. on K-4 highway, just north of US-40 highway.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s online crash log, a 2007 Ford F-150 pickup truck and a 2017 Ford Escape sport utility vehicle were traveling south on K-4 at the time of the collision.

As the F-150 was attempting to make a U-turn to end up on the northbound side of K-4, the patrol said, it turned in front of the Escape, resulting in the collision.

The driver of the F-150, identified as Christopher Parrish Trundle, 57, of Topeka, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital with suspected minor injuries, the patrol said. Trundle, who was alone in the pickup truck, was wearing his seat belt, the patrol said.

The driver of the Escape, Amelia Celeste Brusven, 48, of Tonganoxie, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Brusven, who also was alone in her vehicle, was wearing her seat belt.

