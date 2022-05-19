Man injured after vehicle runs over feet in East Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was injured Thursday morning after a vehicle ran over his feet in an East Topeka neighborhood, authorities said.

The man’s injuries were reported around 7:30 a.m. Thursday near S.E. 20th and Hudson.

First-responders were on the scene around 8:15 a.m. providing first-aid to the man.

It wasn’t immediately known if he would need ambulance transportation to the hospital.

Police were investigating the incident.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

