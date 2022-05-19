Advertisement

Man injured after vehicle runs over feet in East Topeka

A man was injured Thursday morning after a vehicle ran over his feet near S.E. 20th and Hudson...
A man was injured Thursday morning after a vehicle ran over his feet near S.E. 20th and Hudson in East Topeka, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was injured Thursday morning after a vehicle ran over his feet in an East Topeka neighborhood, authorities said.

The man’s injuries were reported around 7:30 a.m. Thursday near S.E. 20th and Hudson.

First-responders were on the scene around 8:15 a.m. providing first-aid to the man.

It wasn’t immediately known if he would need ambulance transportation to the hospital.

Police were investigating the incident.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

