Man accused of causing crash that killed motorcycle driver charged with murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man accused of chasing two vehicles over the weekend and causing a crash that killed a motorcycle driver has been charged with murder.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says he has filed criminal charges against Geovany Andrew Arellano for the death of Sam Dion Rice.

Just before 3:20 a.m. on Sunday, May 15, DA Kagay said emergency services were called to the scene of a crash near SE 6th St and Chandler. The caller had reported he was being chased by an SUV, later found to be driven by Arrelano, and a passenger was leaning out the window with what appeared to be a gun.

The caller had told law enforcement he was speeding when he hit a motorcycle and indicated Arellano continued to chase his friends who were in a different vehicle while he stayed to help the motorcycle driver.

Kagay noted that law enforcement arrived shortly after the call and identified the rider as Sam Rice, who had died from his injuries. He said Rice was not part of the chase.

The DA then said first responders were called to the scene of a second crash near SE 6th St. and Quincy where Arellano had continued to chase the second vehicle. He said the second vehicle lost control and hit a building at the intersection. There were 5 people in the second vehicle.

Kagay said the investigation found a fight had begun at a party when the driver and passenger of the SUV got into an argument with the occupants of the other two vehicles. He said Arellano and a passenger left but circled the party until the other two vehicles left. The SUV then started to chase the other two vehicles until the crashes occurred.

Kagay said his office has charged Arellano with the following:

Murder in the First Degree, Committed During an Inherently Dangerous Felony

Murder in the 2nd Degree, Reckless

6 counts of Aggravated Assault

5 counts of Aggravated Endangering a Child

Leaving the Scene of an Accident

Reckless Driving

The DA noted that Arellano has been set for a scheduling conference at 2 p.m. on May 26. He remains in custody on a $1 million bond.

The Topeka Police Department is handling the investigation into the crimes and anyone with related information should report it to law enforcement immediately.

