Lineup for 2022 NOTO Summer Concert Series released

By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The NOTO Arts District has released its lineup for the upcoming 2022 NOTO Summer Concert Series.

The NOTO Arts District says it is excited for the upcoming NOTO Summer Concert Series presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas and is now accepting vendors for the events. To participate, vendors are required to pay a fee of $30 and must be reserved 3 days before the event.

The District said the three-month series will take place on the third Friday of each month and will highlight regional musicians as well as local emerging musicians. Family-friendly activities, vendors, food trucks and a beer garden will also be present.

NOTO said the concerts will start at 5 p.m. with music ending at 9. Lawn chairs and friends are welcome and the event is free to the public.

The series lineup is as follows:

  • June 17
    • 5 - 5:45 p.m. - Flow
      • This local high school group will jazz up the stage with their talent as they open the concert series.
    • 5:30 - 6 p.m. - VIP Backstage Meet and Greet
    • 6 - 9 p.m. - UNIFIED
      • This Rhythm and Blues 8-piece band will kick off the Summer Concert series with sweet beats until 9 p.m.
  • July 15
    • 5 - 5:45 p.m. - TBA
    • 5:30 - 6 p.m. - VIP Backstage Meet and Greet
    • 6 - 9 p.m. - Maria the Mexican
      • A Mexicana/Americana/Indie blues-rock/funk/soul fusion - a true hybrid of Mexican folklore and rock ‘n roll delivered in both English and Spanish.
  • August 19
    • 5 - 5:45 p.m. - TBA
    • 5:30 - 6 p.m. - VIP Backstage Meet and Greet
    • 6 - 9 p.m. - Hector Anchondo
      • 2020 International Blues Challenge winner. This prestigious Memphis Cigar Box Guitar Award winner for best guitarist will take the audience on an emotional and personal journey through his brand of blues music. He is traveling from Nebraska to join.

Those interested in vending for the series should email info@notoartsdistrict.org.

