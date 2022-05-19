Kansas agencies take immediate action to help families during formula shortage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has given Kansas agencies the word to take immediate action to help families as the national infant formula shortage continues.

On Thursday, May 19, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says her administration has taken action to aid families affected by the national infant formula shortage. Since February, she said her administration has worked with state agencies and federal partners to address the issue.

“I have directed all state agencies to do everything in their power to help Kansans access vital infant formula,” Gov. Kelly said. “From increasing flexibility to helping eliminate barriers at check-out, my Administration is doing what is within our power to ease the impact of the national infant formula shortage on Kansas Families.”

Kelly said she has instructed agencies to work with their federal counterparts to speed up the relief. To that end, she said the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has taken the lead and has worked with the White House, the National Governors Association, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Food and Drug Administration, and the National Women, Infants, and Children Association, as well as private industries to help coordinate efforts and cut red tape.

The Governor noted that the KDHE has implemented a series of waivers to provide the most flexibility to make more infant formula products - including Ready to Feed formulas - available to Kansans and has approved additional formula products for Kansas WIC families.

Kelly also said the agency has worked with the Kansas Department for Children and Families to increase communication efforts to be able to inform the public of possible alternatives.

Kelly said her administration - including the KDHE - recommends struggling families take the following actions to find the formula needed to feed their children:

Call an OBGYN or pediatrician to see if they can provide resources to access formula or for suggestions on an alternative formula to meet their child’s health needs.

Switch to another brand or type of formula which is available if recommended by the child’s physician.

Contact a local WIC agency to see if the child is eligible for WIC benefits.

Contact smaller stores and drug stores which carry formula to see if they still have the product in stock.

Kansas WIC families should contact their local health department or health agency for help to get substitute products when needed.

“KDHE is committed to ensuring infants in Kansas have access to formula,” Secretary Janet Stanek said. “Since February, we have been working to do what is possible, within our authority, to provide relief for Kansans. We urge all impacted families to follow these recommendations and stay up-to-date with information to care for their family’s needs.”

The Governor said she strongly encourages families to not unnecessarily stockpile formula in a way that would further strain the supply chain.

The KDHE has strongly discouraged the use of toddler formula to feed infants or watering down formula or trying to make infant formula at home.

Kelly said her administration will continue to monitor the situation and provide further updates as they become available.

For more information about WIC eligibility, click HERE.

For the list of approved substitution formulas list for WIC families, click HERE.

