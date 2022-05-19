Advertisement

High school senior signs letter of intent, but not for sports or academics

A Montgomery County High School senior signed a letter of intent Wednesday, but not for a sports team or academics.
By Ally Blake and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A high school senior in Kentucky signed a unique letter of intent this week -- a plumbing company.

With that signature, Jacob Bradley has a full-time job lined up for him after graduating from Montgomery County High School.

“His dad and I are just over the moon,” his mother Angie Bradley told WKYT. “Actually, he’s a great kid and we are very lucky.”

Jacob gained plumbing experience at Fast Flow through a co-op program offered at his school.

“It’s just more of my style,” Bradley said. “I was never really wanting to be an accountant or sit down. I enjoy working with my hands a lot and just the environment and those types of people.”

Trade workers are in high demand across the country, so schools are adopting co-op programs to show students the options available.

Many community colleges partner with high schools to get kids interested and prepared for a future career.

“This is something that we have done several times for our athletes who are attending college upon graduation, but this is something new here at Montgomery County High School, but I hope that this will continue,” said Lacy Gross, a counselor at Montgomery County High School.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed in a shooting outside the Hy-Vee at 3504 Clinton Parkway.
Two dead in shooting outside Lawrence grocery store
At least one person is dead after a shooting outside a Lawrence Hy-Vee.
Lawrence police identify victims of double fatal road rage shooting
Spectrum Retention Cneter
Nearly 9,000 jobs heading to Kansas
Several vehicles stalled in water that rose over SW 17th St. near McAlister in Topeka Tuesday,...
Thunderstorm takes out power around Shawnee Co., sparks Topeka street flooding
Regan Gibbs (left) and Chad Marek (right).
Lawrence man claims God told him to kill wife in Monday murder

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., tells reporters he is furious that the Supreme...
Senate passes $40B aid package for Ukraine
Vangelis, the Greece-born electronic composer who wrote the Academy Award-winning score for the...
Vangelis, the Greek ‘Chariots of Fire’ composer, dies at 79
A man was injured Thursday morning after a vehicle ran over his foot in an East Topeka...
Man injured after vehicle runs over foot in East Topeka
A man was taken to a local hospital following a two-vehicle collision Wednesday morning on a...
Man taken to hospital after U-turn crash Wednesday morning on K-4 highway near Topeka
The man accused of chasing two vehicles over the weekend and causing a crash that killed a...
Man accused of causing crash that killed motorcycle driver charged with murder