Fire early Thursday afternoon damages vacant west Topeka house

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire damaged a vacant house early Thursday afternoon in west Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 12:50 p.m. at a house at 735 S.W. Wayne.

Crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the rear portion of the two-story house.

Firefighters made a quick knock-down and had the blaze under control in a matter of minutes, officials told 13 NEWS at the scene.

Fire damage could be seen on the south side of the residence, located about a block east of S.W. 8th and MacVicar Avenue.

A Topeka fire investigator was on the scene to determine the origin and cause of the blaze.

No injuries had been reported as of 1:24 p.m.

