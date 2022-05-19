Fire early Thursday afternoon damages vacant west Topeka house
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire damaged a vacant house early Thursday afternoon in west Topeka.
The blaze was reported around 12:50 p.m. at a house at 735 S.W. Wayne.
Crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the rear portion of the two-story house.
Firefighters made a quick knock-down and had the blaze under control in a matter of minutes, officials told 13 NEWS at the scene.
Fire damage could be seen on the south side of the residence, located about a block east of S.W. 8th and MacVicar Avenue.
A Topeka fire investigator was on the scene to determine the origin and cause of the blaze.
No injuries had been reported as of 1:24 p.m.
