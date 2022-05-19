Emporia State sending numerous athletes, including school record holder, to NCAA DII Championships

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Six athletes, two individuals, and a relay from Emporia State are heading to the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships -- including Alyssa Conway.

She feels she hasn’t hit her peak yet this year, in spite of holding the school record with a throw of 57.81 meters and being ranked the 10th best thrower in the nation.

Conway said her trip to the tournament last year at Grand Valley State University in Michigan was exciting, but she’s working towards a better finish than last year. ESU Athletics said Conway was 14th with a throw of 52.82m (173-3) at the 2021 NCAA Outdoor Championships.

“Every meet, I go to I try to take something away so those are no different from last year and all the meets this year,” she said. “Being up in Michigan last year, I know what to expect now. I’ve thrown on that ring before, I’ve been there, I know what all the energy is about so I’m super excited.”

She said she wants to throw 60 meters. She gets her first chance to do so next week, May 26 at 2:30 p.m.

Travis Morrison, Brock Merz, Xavier Hall, Carter Cox, Mary Grace Lassiter, Kaleb Barber, Holly Brockmeier, and Juwan Johnson are heading to GVSU next week.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.