Douglas Co. deputies seek help to find De Soto man

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas Co. deputies have asked for help to find a De Soto man.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says it needs the public’s help to find Michael Alan Russell, 37, of De Soto.

The Sheriff’s Office said Russell is wanted for a failure to appear warrant. It said he failed to show up in two separate aggravated domestic battery cases in the county, as well as Lawrence Municipal Court traffic charges.

If anyone knows Russell’s whereabouts, they should call the Sheriff’s Office at 785-843-0250 or Crime Stoppers at 785-843-8477.

