Carnival begins Thursday at Stormont Vail Events Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Carnival is in town!

The Evans United Shows Carnival started Thursday at the Stormont Vail Events Center. It features all kinds of carnival cuisine, games, and rides.

The Carnival runs until 10 p.m. every night through May 29; starting at 6 p.m. on weekdays and 1 p.m. on weekends.

Pricing:

Ride Coupons: $1.25 each

Discount Coupons: 20 coupons for $20

Super Discount Coupons: 50 coupons for $45

**All rides take 3 or more coupons**

Armbands: $25 per person for UNLIMITED RIDES

Sessions:

Weeknights: 6pm-10pm

Saturday/Sunday: 1pm-5pm and 6pm-10pm

**Armbands are $25 per person and per session**

When:

Thursday May 19: 6pm-10pm

Friday May 20: 6pm-10pm

Sat/Sun May 21&22: 1pm-10pm

Monday May 23- Friday May 27 : 6pm-10pm

Sat/Sun May 28&29 1pm-10pm

